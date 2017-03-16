Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy drizzle possible. Highs near 70

The warming trend continues across East Texas today. The day begins in the mid-40s, but the area will reach temperatures near 70 degrees for the afternoon high. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and patchy drizzle is a possibility throughout the day. Winds will come out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Our biggest rain chance for the next 7 days will be Saturday, at 30%. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the next few days. Monday is the beginning of Spring, and with it brings temperatures in the 80s, with sunny skies. The first half of the new work week will be dry and warm.

