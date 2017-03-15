Sport WebXtra: Watch SFA take on Idaho through Facebook Live

The SFA Lumberjacks are about to start play in the CIT Tournament against the Idaho Vandals. With a late start time of 10 p.m., KLTV 7 Sports will only be able to provide an updated score in tonight's televised sportscast. However, there is a way for you to watch the game!

The Idaho Vandals will be streaming the match-up on their Facebook. Click Facebook Live to take you to the Vandals page and watch the game.

