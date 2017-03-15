Sports WebXtra: The Madness is here

Baylor and SMU are the two lone Texas teams in the NCAA National Tournament. With the madness of march in full swing the Bears and Mustangs will look to get passed their first round opponents and make the run of a lifetime.

Click to view entire National Tournament Bracket .

Baylor vs. New Mexico State

March 17, 2017

11:40 a.m. CT on TruTV

SMU vs. USC/Providence

March 17, 2017

2:10 p.m. CT on TruTV

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.