Sports WebXtra: The Madness is here

Sports WebXtra: The Madness is here

Baylor and SMU are the two lone Texas teams in the NCAA National Tournament. With the madness of march in full swing the Bears and Mustangs will look to get passed their first round opponents and make the run of a lifetime. 

Click to view entire National Tournament Bracket 

Baylor vs. New Mexico State 

March 17, 2017 

11:40 a.m. CT on TruTV 

SMU vs. USC/Providence

March 17, 2017

2:10 p.m. CT on TruTV

