Sports WebXtra: Dak Prescott beats out Tony Romo yet again

Coming into the league, Dak Prescott was set to make the league base salary of $450,000 and took home a signing bonus of $383,391.

However, after then starting quarterback Tony Romo was knocked out of commission, Prescott took over and started racking up the dough through performance bonuses.

During the 2016 season, Prescott earned $353,544.57 through the NFL’s performance-based pay system. This system allows players to be rewarded for outperforming their contract via playing time. Romo only brought home $67.11 through the performance-based pay system.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.