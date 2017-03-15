Sports WebXtra: Dak Prescott beats out Tony Romo yet again - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Dak Prescott beats out Tony Romo yet again

Coming into the league, Dak Prescott was set to make the league base salary of $450,000 and took home a signing bonus of $383,391. 

However, after then starting quarterback Tony Romo was knocked out of commission, Prescott took over and started racking up the dough through performance bonuses. 

During the 2016 season, Prescott earned $353,544.57 through the NFL’s performance-based pay system. This system allows players to be rewarded for outperforming their contract via playing time. Romo only brought home $67.11 through the performance-based pay system.

