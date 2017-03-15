Wednesday's Weather: Dry and mild. Highs in the low 60s

Clouds have made their way back into East Texas. For most of today expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures this morning are not nearly as chilly as yesterday's morning temperatures. Most will be in the 40s this morning, and highs will make it into the low 60s by this afternoon. Dry conditions will persist throughout today. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Highs will be on the rise for the next few days. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the end of the work week. We will be in the 80s for the start of next week, with dry conditions. Rain chances stay slim for the next 7 days.

