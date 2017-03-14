Tuesday's Weather: Mild and Sunny. Highs in the low 60s

It is a chilly start to the day! Clear skies overnight help lows to drop into the 30s for some, which could cause frost to form. Skies will remain clear during the day, allowing plenty of sunshine to come into the area. Afternoon highs will make it into the low 60s. Winds will remain light today out of the north at 5 mph.

Rain chances remain small for the next 7 days. As temperatures begin to rise as we close out the work week, clouds grow and rain chances increase to 20%. Winds out of the south will kick up temperatures to near 80 degrees for the beginning of next week.

