Monday's Weather: Cool Morning, Mild Afternoon

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Most are waking up to quiet conditions across the area. There is a small rain chance early in the morning, but most will not see rain. Cloud cover that develops is expected to diminish throughout the day. By late afternoon, most will see partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies.



Temperatures will be off to a cool start, with most of the region in the 40s. A cold front will enter our region by noon. Wind direction will change as a result, filtering in from the north at 10-15 mph. The front will make its way through by late Monday night. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s, around 63 degrees.



Highs will be in the 60s for the majority of the work week. There is a 20% chance for rain Thursday and Friday, but most of the week will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday brings back highs in the 70s, with a southerly flow, and that warm air last into the weekend.



