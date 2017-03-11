Trinity Valley ends Lady Rangers Cinderella playoff run, 61-39

Kilgore Athletics Release

The Lady Rangers ended their Cinderella playoff run March 11, losing to No. 1 seed Trinity Valley Community College, 61-39. It was an impressive tournament by Kilgore College, especially since nobody predicted even a first-round victory.

This season, under second-year head coach Anna Nimz, marks the first time since 2009 that the KC women had made it to the regional championship game.

The unranked No. 6 seed Lady Rangers proved the naysayers wrong by knocking off No. 3 seed Panola College, 77-74, in the regional quarterfinals then beat No. 2 seed San Jacinto College, 64-56, in overtime in the Region XIV semifinals. San Jacinto was also ranked No. 20 in the national poll.

KC just was only down 8 points at the half against Trinity Valley but just ran out of gas in the second half against a potent Lady Cardinal offense.

The Lady Rangers had one player in double figures with Danielle Meador scoring 11 points. KC's Lyrik Williams and Richelle Velez each had 8 points.

TVCC had three players in double figures with Shakeela Fowler leading the way with 14 points. Christalah Lyons scored 12 points for the Lady Cards and Naomi Davenport had 10 points.

Rainey Kuykendall had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Cards.

The Lady Rangers end the tournament with a 21-11 record. Chances are slim for an at large bid to the national tournament later this month in Lubbock. At large teams will be announced later in the week.