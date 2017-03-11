Region 14 Scores and Updates

After Friday came to a close in the Region 14 Tournament, three East Texas teams were left standing. On the women's side the Trinity Valley Cardinals and Kilgore Lady Rangers will face off in the championship. On the men's side the Panola Ponies will take on San Jacinto for a automatic bid into the NJCAA National Tournament.

?Trinity Valley beat TJC 72-58.

Panola beat Angelina College 82-63.

Saturday, March 11th - Women's and Men's Championship

Game 17 - 5:30 p.m. - TVCC vs KILGORE

Game 18 - 8:00 p.m. - SAN JACINTO vs PANOLA

