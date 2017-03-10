Free Agency Update: Cowboys re-sign Terrance Williams

According to multiple sources, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Terrance Williams. The contract being reported is for four years, worth $17 million with $9.5 million guaranteed.

In his first four seasons, Williams caught 177 passes for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns. Williams will rejoin the Dallas franchise strong receiving group along side Brice Butler, Dez Bryant, and Cole Beasley.

Sources also mentioning a Cowboys deal with defensive tackle Stephen Paea. The seven-year veteran started 12 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

