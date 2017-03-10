Friday's Weather: Weak cold front moves through ETX. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s

A weak cold front will move through East Texas throughout today, and as the front moves in, scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible.

There will be a very slight chance for an isolated thundershower or two to occur in East Texas today, as well as during the early part of the day on Saturday, but the best chances appear to be Saturday evening and Saturday night with the frontal passage.

We are declaring this First Alert Weather Day due to the fact that many of us will be either heading to, or preparing for Spring Break. There may be isolated thundershowers just about anywhere in the State of Texas during the day on Saturday, continuing into the day on Sunday as well, so please make plans accordingly.

