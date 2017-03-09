Restaurant Reports: 8 restaurants get top scores under inspection

Eight East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest inspection period.



In Lindale,

IHOP #3412 at 3408 south Main.

No violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,

Chez Bazan at 5930 Old Bullard road.

No violations, no demerits.



Fusion 11 at 5377 south Broadway.

No violations, no demerits.



Bodacious BBQ at 1879 Troup highway.

No violations, no demerits.



Little Caesars Pizza at 1741 Troup highway.

No violations, no demerits.



Honey Tree Restaurant at 211 Shelley drive.

No violations, no demerits.



In Whitehouse,



Cooksy's BBQ at 14283 FM 848.

No violations, no demerits.



In Flint,



4Way Cafe at 18973 FM 2493.

No violations, no demerits.



