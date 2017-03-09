Sports WebXtra: Texas Longhorns state spring practice with an interesting dinner party

This week the Texas Longhorns opened spring practice, but before they hit the field, players and coaches were treated to a feast.

Head Coach Tom Herman and the rest of his coaching staff separated Texas players into three groups; gold, green, and crimson. If you were lucky enough to granted gold status dinner consisted of steak, chicken, shrimp, and cheesecake. The crimson group on the other hand were treated to burnt burgers and hot dogs.

Coach Herman has hosted this type of meal previously at Houston, and considers it a way to visually show Longhorns athletes were they are at. Some might see it as a harsh way to divide a team, but it's made clear that the hope is for everyone to be eating steak together as champions.

