Sports WebXtra: TCU beats Kansas to stay alive in Big12 tournament

The NCAA National Tournament hasn't kicked off, but the madness of March has already begun.

After a 61-60 loss to West Virginia back on February 25th, it seemed that the Horned Frogs hopes of earning a bid to the tournament were over. However, entering the Big 12 Tournament as the eighth seed, TCU has embarked on a last ditch effort to win the conference tournament and earn the automatic bid to nationals.

This afternoon TCU shocked the country, by eliminating No.1 Kansas. The 85-82 victory came courtesy of Frogs freshman, Desmond Bane, who made three free throws with 2.5 seconds left on the clock.

The big win keeps the purple and white in the mix for a Big 12 Championship. Next up, TCU will take on Iowa State on Friday night.

