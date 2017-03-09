Thursday's Weather: Cloudy, with a small rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s

Good morning East Texas! It will be another warm day across the region. Today will feature cloudy skies, and a small rain chance. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph will help to transport warm air into the area. Friday brings a higher rain chance to close out the work week, at 50%, but is still warm. Saturday may be the last day in the 70s for a while. Saturday also has a 50% rain chance, but I cold front moves through and knock highs into the 50s on Sunday.

The next work week is a tad bit cooler, but the first the first half of the week will be dry.

Have a great day!

