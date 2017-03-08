Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s

After a soggy start to the work week, mostly sunny skies will return for our Wednesday. High pressure to the east is helping to give us clear conditions. It will be a cool start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s for most, but afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s today. Winds will come out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The rest of the work week includes rain chances. We will be warm for the rest of the week, in the 70s, and we close out the work week with a 50% rain chance. The weekend kick starts with rain chances on Saturday at 40%, then a cold front passes through East Texas, leaving Sunday's afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

