Sports WebXtra: Adrian Peterson search for new team continues

With the Minnesota Vikings not willing to pay the $18 million dollar roster bonus due to running back and Palestine native Adrian Peterson, number 28 is searching for a new home.

Peterson was sidelined by knee and groin injuries for most of the 2016 season. However, the soon to be 32 year old is back to training at full force. Peterson has made it clear through social media post that if he has to leave Minnesota he is going to head somewhere he can win a Super Bowl ring.

Teams that have been rumored to be in talks with Peterson include the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.