Tuesday's Weather: Showers and storms for the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s

Thunderstorms are on the move towards East Texas this morning. A cold front is marching our way from the northwest, and with its arrival it is bringing showers and storms. Northern portions of East Texas are already being effected this early morning. The line of thunderstorms will continue to move through as the front moves. The front is expected to exit the region by this evening.

Afternoon highs will be impacted by the cold front. Winds will turn from a southerly flow to a northerly flow as the front moves across the East Texas landscape. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

High pressure is hanging out right behind the front. This will help to clear things out. Wednesday will feature nicer conditions, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain chances return to close out the work week, but temperatures stay warm.

Have a great day!

