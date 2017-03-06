Monday's Weather: Overcast skies. Periods of scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're starting the work week off on an unsettled note across the region. A stout southerly wind will help to continue to transport moisture in the form of scattered showers into the area today. It's not going to rain all day or rain very heavy, but scattered showers will remain possible. Highs will be much warmer thanks to the southerly wind, with temps climbing into the upper 70s!

Your forecast for tonight will feature cloudy skies with spotty showers & patchy fog. overnight lows drop into the upper 50s.

Your Tuesday will feature a decent chance for a line of morning storms. We do have a low risk for the one or two of the storms along the line to briefly become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) for the morning hours. Otherwise, look for clearing skies by the afternoon with temps in the 60s.

Your Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies. Mild temps. Highs warming into the 70s.

Clouds return Thursday & Friday, along with the low chance for a few showers. Better rain chances return by the weekend with a stronger cold front. Highs will warm into the 70s each day with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great Monday!

