Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs headed to the state championship

The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs defeated the reigning Class 2A State Champions, Weimar, 58-50 this afternoon at the Alamodome.

Briley Moon hit back to back three-pointers to tie up the game at 50 a piece. From that moment on the Lady Mustangs took over the momentum shutting out Weimar in the final minutes of the game.

They will face Panhandle in the state championship Saturday at 1:30 p.m..

