Trio of Lions prepare to take over the 2017 NFL Combine

Tomorrow Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and his fellow quarterbacks, along with wide receivers, will go through NFL combine workouts to show off their talents.

But while Mahomes is one of the most talked about athletes at the combine, the country is also starting to take note of John Tyler High School. As the most represented high school in Indianapolis, a trio of former Lions have catapulted their high school into the national spotlight.

Greg Ward Jr. and Fred Ross will be participating as receivers, meanwhile Tyus Bowser will test Sunday as a linebacker.

Ward Jr. became known as the game-caller for Houston under then Head Coach Tom Herman. Many have questioned his move to compete as a receiver, but it was back in Tyler where Ward first competed at the varsity level as a receiver. His sophomore year, he was the second leading receiver for the Lions.

Earning the nickname "Ross the Boss" at Mississippi State, Ross will look to show people that he can become the next Dez Bryant. It will be critical for his speed to be equally showcased with the magnets he has for hands.

All Bowser needs to do is be his 240 lb. bulldozer self. The linebacker who has a highlight reel filled with sacks will most likely be a breakout star at the combine. People have noticed his talent while at Houston, but it's fair to say no one has talked him up compared to guys similar in his size that played at Power Five universities.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.