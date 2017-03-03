Friday's Weather: Filtered sunshine. Pleasant temps. Highs in th - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Filtered sunshine. Pleasant temps. Highs in the upper 60s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

T.G.I.F, ETX! After another chilly start, we're looking at pleasant temps for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sunshine on our Friday along with a south wind kicking in should allow for daytime highs to climb back into the upper 60s. 

Your weekend forecast will feature increasing clouds Saturday. Breezy & mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a 30% chance for a few scattered showers by late Saturday evening. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a decent shot at scattered showers as a weak disturbance moves in from the south. 

Tuesday will feature the best shot at showers & storms as a cold front approaches the area. 

Have a great weekend! 

