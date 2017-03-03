Friday's Weather: Filtered sunshine. Pleasant temps. Highs in the upper 60s

T.G.I.F, ETX! After another chilly start, we're looking at pleasant temps for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sunshine on our Friday along with a south wind kicking in should allow for daytime highs to climb back into the upper 60s.

Your weekend forecast will feature increasing clouds Saturday. Breezy & mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a 30% chance for a few scattered showers by late Saturday evening. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a decent shot at scattered showers as a weak disturbance moves in from the south.

Tuesday will feature the best shot at showers & storms as a cold front approaches the area.

Have a great weekend!

