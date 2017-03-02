Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant temps! Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Thursday, ETX! After a chilly but clear start, look for afternoon sunshine to help rebound our temps. We could also see a few high clouds streaming in from the south, but no other major weather issues are expected. Afternoon highs should rebound back into the mid-60s.

Tonight, look for another clear and chilly period. Light winds will allow for overnight lows to drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plenty of sunshine on our Friday along with a south wind kicking in should allow for daytime highs to climb back into the mid to upper 60s.

Your weekend forecast will feature increasing clouds Saturday. Breezy & mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a decent shot at scattered showers as a weak disturbance approaches from the south. Tuesday will feature the best shot at showers & storms as a cold front approaches the area.

Have a great Thursday!

