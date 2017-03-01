Sports WebXtra: Tyler Lee Red Raider racking in the offers

Tyler Lee Red Raider quarterback Chance Amie has been receiving multiple scholarship offers over this past week. Both Arkansas State and Colorado State extended an invite to Amie, raising his total Division I FBS offers to 7. Last season Amie threw for 10 touchdowns, rushing in 17.

It's clear that while the Red Raiders had a bumpy start under then new Head Coach Clayton George, he is keeping his reputation of producing top quarterbacks intact.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.