Sports WebXtra: Tony Romo talks at the NFL Combine

The next crop of NFL athletes started filing in for the 2017 NFL Combine today. Coaches and scouts answered questions about their strategies and who they are interested in, except the Dallas Cowboys. Head Coach Jason Garrett talked Tony Romo and how he believe that Romo is still a high level playing quarterback. With the clock ticking on when the Cowboys are expected to release the franchise QB, the speculation continues on who would pick up this veteran.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.