Sports WebXtra: State Tournament schedule for final four ETX te - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

UIL LogoUIL Logo

UIL Logo

Sports WebXtra: State Tournament schedule for final four ETX teams

Tomorrow, the girl's basketball state tournament will get underway with four East Texans teams in the mix across different classifications.  

                                                         

                                           THURSDAY, MARCH 2 - SEMIFINALS
Time Conference Schools
8:30 am 1A Nazareth (33-1) vs. Slocum (25-9)
10:00 am 1A Dodd City (31-3) vs. Garden City (27-6)
1:30 pm 3A Buffalo (27-4) vs. Mount Vernon (32-5)
3:00 pm 3A Canadian (31-3) vs. Goliad (29-7)
7:00 pm 5A Canyon (29-3) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-4)
8:30 pm 5A Mansfield Timberview (36-2) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9)

                                                       FRIDAY, MARCH 3 - SEMIFINALS
Time Conference Schools
8:30 am 2A Martin’s Mill (36-2) vs. Weimar (32-8)
10:00 am 2A Woden (35-3) vs. Panhandle (28-6)
1:30 pm 4A Argyle (35-2) vs. Wharton (31-7)
3:00 pm 4A Liberty Hill (35-2) vs. Godley (35-4)
7:00 pm 6A Houston Cypress Ranch (31-6) vs. Pflugerville (31-7)
8:30 pm 6A Duncanville (37-2) vs. Converse Judson (28-6)

You can watch these games live via the NFHS Network

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly