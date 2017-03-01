Sports WebXtra: State Tournament schedule for final four ETX teams

Tomorrow, the girl's basketball state tournament will get underway with four East Texans teams in the mix across different classifications.
|Time
|Conference
|Schools
|8:30 am
|1A
|Nazareth (33-1) vs. Slocum (25-9)
|10:00 am
|1A
|Dodd City (31-3) vs. Garden City (27-6)
|1:30 pm
|3A
|Buffalo (27-4) vs. Mount Vernon (32-5)
|3:00 pm
|3A
|Canadian (31-3) vs. Goliad (29-7)
|7:00 pm
|5A
|Canyon (29-3) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-4)
|8:30 pm
|5A
|Mansfield Timberview (36-2) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9)
|Time
|Conference
|Schools
|8:30 am
|2A
|Martin’s Mill (36-2) vs. Weimar (32-8)
|10:00 am
|2A
|Woden (35-3) vs. Panhandle (28-6)
|1:30 pm
|4A
|Argyle (35-2) vs. Wharton (31-7)
|3:00 pm
|4A
|Liberty Hill (35-2) vs. Godley (35-4)
|7:00 pm
|6A
|Houston Cypress Ranch (31-6) vs. Pflugerville (31-7)
|8:30 pm
|6A
|Duncanville (37-2) vs. Converse Judson (28-6)
You can watch these games live via the NFHS Network.
