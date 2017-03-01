Wednesday's Weather: AM showers possible. Clearing skies & windy! Highs only in the 60s

Happy Hump Day, ETX! We're tracking the chance for a few showers early this morning, otherwise clearing skies and turning windy & cooler.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for a large portion of ETX, with northwest winds expected to increase 15-25 mph, with gusts nearing 30mph. Temperatures will likely be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs only in the 60s.

Tonight, look for clear skies and lighter winds. This will allow for temps to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The rest of your work week will feature plenty of sunshine with highs remaining in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The upcoming weekend will feature increasing clouds, with rain chances ramping up once again by late weekend into next week. Temps will warm from the 60s for highs into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.