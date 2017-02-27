Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers & storms possible throughout the day. We're not expecting a washout, but with a warm front lifting thru the region, rain chances will continue.

Tonight, we're expecting a few showers to remain possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy, warm, & breezy. Lows drop into the 60s.

Your Tuesday, will feature mainly mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two will be possible. Highs really warm into the lower 80s! Tuesday evening will feature a greater chance for showers & storms ahead of an approaching cold front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, and large hail possible. The best threat for severe weather should remain just to our northeast.

The rest of the work week will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will cool into the 60s with lows back into the 40s. Our next good chance for rainfall arrives by next weekend.

