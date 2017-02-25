Talkin' about the Oscars with Taylor Hemness - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Talkin' about the Oscars with Taylor Hemness

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
The 89th Annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday night, and our complete coverage will begin at 6 p.m. 

The movies that are up for best picture Oscars offer something for every movie-lover, from aliens to Emma Stone and bank robbers to Denzel Washington.  With La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge and Arrival, just to name a few, vying for the trophy, we thought we'd ask Taylor Hemness, our very own movie buff, to fill you in on each movie by making a video. 

You can view Taylor's videos for each nominated film here:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Hell or High Water

Manchester by the Sea

Fences 

* View our Full Oscars Coverage here*
 

