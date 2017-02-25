Talkin' about the Oscars with Taylor Hemness

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday night, and our complete coverage will begin at 6 p.m.



The movies that are up for best picture Oscars offer something for every movie-lover, from aliens to Emma Stone and bank robbers to Denzel Washington. With La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge and Arrival, just to name a few, vying for the trophy, we thought we'd ask Taylor Hemness, our very own movie buff, to fill you in on each movie by making a video.

You can view Taylor's videos for each nominated film here:



Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



Hidden Figures



La La Land



Lion



Moonlight



Hell or High Water



Manchester by the Sea



Fences

* View our Full Oscars Coverage here*



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.