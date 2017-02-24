UT Tyler WBB falls in ASC semifinals

UT Tyler Athletics Release

The UT Tyler women’s basketball team stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to cut it to three but Louisiana College held on to earn an 85-79 win in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament semifinals on Friday at the Brownwood Coliseum.

The Patriots (20-7) came into the tournament ranked No. 9 in the NCAA Division III South Region and still have an opportunity to receive an at-large bid. The chance took a hit though with the Wildcats (10-15) earning an upset in their second straight game after also beating tournament host Howard Payne on Friday in the quarterfinals. UT Tyler outscored the Wildcats by a 32-20 margin in the third quarter to get back in to the game, but LC held off the charge which was within three at 66-63 on an Obach layup with 5:18 to play.

Carissa Spiker scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Patriots, while Michelle Obach scored 17 points and Dia Evans had the first double-double of her career with 17 points and 13 rebounds. A freshman from Sanger, Spiker scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half after pushing the Patriots’ pace and shooting 8-for-13 from the field. Evans scored 12 of her points in the comeback with three 3-pointers and Obach had 11 points in the second half and also two assists.

UT Tyler was limited to 22.6 percent shooting in the first half by the Wildcats, but would shoot 22-for-43 (51.2 percent) as they fought to stay alive in the tournament. Demi Cumby would add seven points in the second half and finish with nine, while D’Onna Matthews had five rebounds and five points for the Patriots.

Rachel Johnson led the Wildcats with 29 points and six rebounds, while Brooke Jones had 14 and Zharian Maxmillion scored 13. LC finished the game shooting 50.8 percent from the field and hit nine 3-pointers.