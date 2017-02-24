CONFIRMED: Bullard AD/Head Football Coach Shannon Wilson leaving for Bridgeport ISD

KLTV 7 Sports has confirmed through Bridgeport ISD, that Bullard's Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Shannon Wilson has been approved and hired to take over the Bulls program.

Coach Wilson leaves Bullard after seven seasons where he lead the Panthers to a 38-36 overall record. During his time, Bullard reached the post season in 2011 and 2014.

This is the third position to open up in East Texas over the past couple of weeks. Bullard will join Marshall and Chapel Hill in the search for a new head football coach.

