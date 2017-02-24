Friday's Weather: Warm and mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

It has been a great weather week, with the exception of Monday's storms, and we will end the work week on a pleasant note as well.

Temperatures this morning will be mostly mild and skies will be partly cloudy. A cold front is making its may into East Texas, and will march through the area by this afternoon. We won't be as warm as yesterday, but highs will still make it in the mid 70s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be how the day begins, but by this afternoon the cloud cover will dissipate and the region will be left with mostly sunny skies.

The front will leave highs cooler for Saturday. We will struggle to reach 60 degrees for the high, but we can still look forward to sunny skies. The beginning of next week brings rain chances. The work week begins on a wet note, but warm in the 70s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.