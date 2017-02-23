Restaurant Reports: 6 perfect scores in Tyler, Longview eateries - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 6 perfect scores in Tyler, Longview eateries

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

This week's batch of inspection reports from the health inspector included six restaurants with perfect scores.

LONGVIEW

Subway
101 E Marshall
NO DEMERITS

Dudleys
1607 E Marshall
NO DEMERITS

JTeez Café
409 W Loop 281 Suite 105
NO DEMERITS

Long John Silvers
209 W Loop 281
NO DEMERITS

Tacos Lucerito
2065 S. High
NO DEMERITS

TYLER

Panera Bread
5755 S Broadway 
NO DEMERITS

