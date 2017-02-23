The Pride of Union Grove: Girls basketball on a historic playoff run in 2017

Things have been going pretty well for second year girls basketball head coach JB Littejohn. Last season the Union Grove Lady Lions made program history by reaching the Regional Quarterfinals. This season they rewrote the record books and are just 2 wins away from state.

"It was after Christmas break that I told the girls, you know I know we can win a district championship and y'all won a district championship the year before going undefeated, but I think we can be more than that. I really see something in you guys that could be special beyond just winning district. So you know we started to talk about setting the bar higher and trying to raise the level of expectations from the program," said JB Littlejohn lady Lions head coach.

Reaching the Regional Tournament for the first time in program history this Lady Lions team is special, but what is unique about them is the family affair happening in their starting lineup.

Savanna and Hanna Chambliss along with Summer and Cheyenne Grubs, are two sets of sisters that are part of Union Grove's starting five most of the time.

"I've played basketball with Summer, and actually all of the girls, we've all played together. It's been 13 years of being on the same team, the same unit and I think it's special because I mean it's over," said Cheyenne Grubbs, senior Lady Lion.

"This season has been incredible. For me to start, I've improved with my sister and I've never been played this many minuets with her. It's just been a really incredible season and I don't want it to end," said Savanna Grubs, junior Lady Lion.

"This is my 20th year coaching and never experienced something like this at all, even on the boys side. They just have a feel for one another, a communication that kind of internal. It makes my job easier in pressure situations. I think sometimes they are able to just adjust without me having to say anything," said Coach Littlejohn.

Going undefeated in district back to back years, it's not just the sister act's and company that's taken Union Grove to new heights. The Lady Lions have an entire pride that's ready to take on the Regional Tournament and head to state.

"Again it's not about the starting five, because we are all a team and we have all done this together it wasn't just one person or five people. It was all as a team and it's really cool," said Kyra Winn, senior Lady Lion and a member of the starting rotation.

Union Grove will face off against Era, Friday at 6:00 p.m., at McKinney North High School.

