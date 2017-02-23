Thursday's Weather: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 80s

Warm weather continues across East Texas. We jump start the day with temperatures in the mid-50s, but by noon temps will rise into the 70s, and at the peak of the daytime heating highs will reach the lower 80s.

Clear conditions overnight will turn into sunny skies during the day.

The work week ends on a nice note Friday as highs will still be warm in the 70s. A cold front will move through the area during the day, which will drop temperatures for Saturday.

Temps warm back up, but rain chances return for the first half of next week.

