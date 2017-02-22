Sport WebXtra: Regional Tournament sites and pairings for Girls - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sport WebXtra: Regional Tournament sites and pairings for Girls HS basketball

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

CLASS 6A

Region II

At Davis Field House, Dallas

Semifinals
  • John Tyler vs. Spring Dekaney, 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Dallas Skyline vs. Pflugerville, 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

CLASS 4A

Region II

At Texas A&M-Commerce

Semifinals
  • Gilmer vs. Carrollton Ranchview, 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Bullard vs. Argyle, 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

Region III

At Sam Houston State University, Huntsville

Semifinals
  • Liberty Hill vs. Houston Wheatley, 6:15 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Diboll vs. Madisonville, 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

CLASS 3A

Region II

At Rockwall-Heath HS

Semifinals
  • Alba-Golden vs. Winnsboro, 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Mount Vernon vs. Pottsboro, 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

Region III

At Hewitt Midway HS

Semifinals
  • Buffalo vs. Hitchcock, 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Crockett vs. Teague, 7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

CLASS 2A

Region II

At McKinney North HS

Semifinals
  • Union Grove vs. Era, 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Martin’s Mill vs. Windthorst, 8:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

Region III

At Jewett Leon HS

Semifinals
  • LaPoynor vs. Woden, 5 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)
  • Tenaha vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24)

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly