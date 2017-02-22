Sports WebXtra: Boys HS basketball Bi-District roundup - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Boys HS basketball Bi-District roundup

After Monday and Tuesday, the Bi-District round has come to a completion with several East Texas teams moving on to the Area round. 

CLASS 6A

Region II

  • Lufkin 57, Mesquite 55

CLASS 5A

Region II

  • Mount Pleasant 54, Lucas Lovejoy 50
  • Highland Park 62, Marshall 36
  • West Mesquite 74, Texas High 65
  • Sulphur Springs 55, North Forney 50

Region III

  • Bryan Rudder 76, Whitehouse 42
  • Waco University 89, Jacksonville 39
  • Nacogdoches 47, College Station 41

CLASS 4A

Region II

  • Center 86, Gladewater 31
  • Mabank 51, Pittsburg 45
  • Tatum 75, Gilmer 45
  • Pleasant Grove 58, Wills Point 49
  • Paris 63, Van 42
  • Chapel Hill 52, Henderson 50
  • Brownsboro 61, Paris North Lamar 48
  • Carthage 67, Spring Hill 53

Region III

  • Silsbee 105, Huntington 55
  • Athens 76, China Spring 68
  • Diboll 61, West Orange-Stark 56
  • Little Cypress-Mauriceville 73, Lufkin Hudson 61

CLASS 3A

Region II

  • Daingerfield 56, Paris Chisum 42
  • Edgewood 54, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 46
  • Jefferson 73, Winona 48
  • Mount Vernon 90, New Boston 51
  • Elysian Fields 60, Troup 46
  • Pattonville Prairiland 53, Queen City 42
  • Dallas Triple A Academy 53, Mineola 34
  • Arp 83, Ore City 54
  • Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 59, Paul Pewitt 49
  • White Oak 59, Sabine 47

Region III

  • Maypearl 87, Palestine Westwood 72
  • Malakoff 68, Grandview 62
  • Crockett 49, Nacogdoches Central Heights 43
  • Trinity 66, Pollok Central 49
  • Newton 82, New Waverly 58
  • Hempstead 65, Woodville 48

CLASS 2A

Region II

  • Big Sandy 83, Linden-Kildare 73
  • Clarksville 66, Gary 23
  • Martin’s Mill 59, Bland 51
  • McLeod 63, Overton 53
  • Bogata Rivercrest 74, Union Grove 57

Region III

  • Grapeland 80, Cross Roads 29
  • LaPoynor 75, Centerville 42
  • Evadale 106, Colmesneil 50
  • Alto 54, Chireno 51
  • Lufkin Pineywoods Academy 100, Sabine Pass 92
  • Shelbyville 43, Cushing 42
  • Tenaha 69, New Summerfield 57
  • Broaddus 47, Saratoga West Hardin 44
  • San Augustine 67, Neches 63
  • Deweyville 83, West Sabine 64

CLASS A

Region III

  • Sulphur Bluff 53, Fruitvale 40

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly