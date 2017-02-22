Sports WebXtra: Boys HS basketball Bi-District roundup

After Monday and Tuesday, the Bi-District round has come to a completion with several East Texas teams moving on to the Area round.
CLASS 6A
Region II
CLASS 5A
Region II
- Mount Pleasant 54, Lucas Lovejoy 50
- Highland Park 62, Marshall 36
- West Mesquite 74, Texas High 65
- Sulphur Springs 55, North Forney 50
Region III
- Bryan Rudder 76, Whitehouse 42
- Waco University 89, Jacksonville 39
- Nacogdoches 47, College Station 41
CLASS 4A
Region II
- Center 86, Gladewater 31
- Mabank 51, Pittsburg 45
- Tatum 75, Gilmer 45
- Pleasant Grove 58, Wills Point 49
- Paris 63, Van 42
- Chapel Hill 52, Henderson 50
- Brownsboro 61, Paris North Lamar 48
- Carthage 67, Spring Hill 53
Region III
- Silsbee 105, Huntington 55
- Athens 76, China Spring 68
- Diboll 61, West Orange-Stark 56
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville 73, Lufkin Hudson 61
CLASS 3A
Region II
- Daingerfield 56, Paris Chisum 42
- Edgewood 54, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 46
- Jefferson 73, Winona 48
- Mount Vernon 90, New Boston 51
- Elysian Fields 60, Troup 46
- Pattonville Prairiland 53, Queen City 42
- Dallas Triple A Academy 53, Mineola 34
- Arp 83, Ore City 54
- Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 59, Paul Pewitt 49
- White Oak 59, Sabine 47
Region III
- Maypearl 87, Palestine Westwood 72
- Malakoff 68, Grandview 62
- Crockett 49, Nacogdoches Central Heights 43
- Trinity 66, Pollok Central 49
- Newton 82, New Waverly 58
- Hempstead 65, Woodville 48
CLASS 2A
Region II
- Big Sandy 83, Linden-Kildare 73
- Clarksville 66, Gary 23
- Martin’s Mill 59, Bland 51
- McLeod 63, Overton 53
- Bogata Rivercrest 74, Union Grove 57
Region III
- Grapeland 80, Cross Roads 29
- LaPoynor 75, Centerville 42
- Evadale 106, Colmesneil 50
- Alto 54, Chireno 51
- Lufkin Pineywoods Academy 100, Sabine Pass 92
- Shelbyville 43, Cushing 42
- Tenaha 69, New Summerfield 57
- Broaddus 47, Saratoga West Hardin 44
- San Augustine 67, Neches 63
- Deweyville 83, West Sabine 64
CLASS A
Region III
- Sulphur Bluff 53, Fruitvale 40
