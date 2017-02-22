Sports WebXtra: Boys HS basketball Bi-District roundup

After Monday and Tuesday, the Bi-District round has come to a completion with several East Texas teams moving on to the Area round.

CLASS 6A

Region II

Lufkin 57, Mesquite 55

CLASS 5A

Region II

Mount Pleasant 54, Lucas Lovejoy 50

Highland Park 62, Marshall 36

West Mesquite 74, Texas High 65

Sulphur Springs 55, North Forney 50

Region III

Bryan Rudder 76, Whitehouse 42

Waco University 89, Jacksonville 39

Nacogdoches 47, College Station 41

CLASS 4A

Region II

Center 86, Gladewater 31

Mabank 51, Pittsburg 45

Tatum 75, Gilmer 45

Pleasant Grove 58, Wills Point 49

Paris 63, Van 42

Chapel Hill 52, Henderson 50

Brownsboro 61, Paris North Lamar 48

Carthage 67, Spring Hill 53

Region III

Silsbee 105, Huntington 55

Athens 76, China Spring 68

Diboll 61, West Orange-Stark 56

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 73, Lufkin Hudson 61

CLASS 3A

Region II

Daingerfield 56, Paris Chisum 42

Edgewood 54, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 46

Jefferson 73, Winona 48

Mount Vernon 90, New Boston 51

Elysian Fields 60, Troup 46

Pattonville Prairiland 53, Queen City 42

Dallas Triple A Academy 53, Mineola 34

Arp 83, Ore City 54

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 59, Paul Pewitt 49

White Oak 59, Sabine 47

Region III

Maypearl 87, Palestine Westwood 72

Malakoff 68, Grandview 62

Crockett 49, Nacogdoches Central Heights 43

Trinity 66, Pollok Central 49

Newton 82, New Waverly 58

Hempstead 65, Woodville 48

CLASS 2A

Region II

Big Sandy 83, Linden-Kildare 73

Clarksville 66, Gary 23

Martin’s Mill 59, Bland 51

McLeod 63, Overton 53

Bogata Rivercrest 74, Union Grove 57

Region III

Grapeland 80, Cross Roads 29

LaPoynor 75, Centerville 42

Evadale 106, Colmesneil 50

Alto 54, Chireno 51

Lufkin Pineywoods Academy 100, Sabine Pass 92

Shelbyville 43, Cushing 42

Tenaha 69, New Summerfield 57

Broaddus 47, Saratoga West Hardin 44

San Augustine 67, Neches 63

Deweyville 83, West Sabine 64

CLASS A

Region III

Sulphur Bluff 53, Fruitvale 40

