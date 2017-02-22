Sports WebXtra: Josh Hamilton returning to Texas after knee discomfort

Josh Hamilton is returning to Texas, after discomfort in the left knee he had surgically repaired last June.

He has not played in the major leagues since 2015, although he did appear in one game last year for Double-A Frisco, on April 30.

Hamilton has a $24 million salary this year, and the Angels pay the Rangers $22 million to cover most of it.

