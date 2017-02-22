Wednesday's Weather: Warm and Sunny. Highs near 80

Happy Humpday East Texas! We are dry and quiet across the area. Clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to effectively cool down, and most will wake up to lower 50s this morning.

Your Wednesday will feature sunny skies, light winds, and very warm temperatures this afternoon. Thursday will also be pleasantly sunny and very warm, and we close out the work week on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s.

A cold front will pass on Friday, dropping highs back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Winds out of the south will help to move in warmer air into the area. Monday brings back highs in the 70s, and small rain chances.

