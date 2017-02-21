Sports WebXtra: Boy's High School basketball playoffs kick off - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Boy's High School basketball playoffs kick off

Results from Monday's Bi-District round as well as match-ups to watch out for Tuesday. 

CLASS 5A Region III

  • Bryan Rudder 76, Whitehouse 42
  • Waco University 89, Jacksonville 39
  • Nacogdoches 47, College Station 41

CLASS 4A Region III

  • Silsbee 105, Huntington 55

CLASS 3A Region II

  • Daingerfield 56, Paris Chisum 42

CLASS A Region III

  • Miller Grove 51, Union Hill 48



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly