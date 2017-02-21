Sports WebXtra: Boy's High School basketball playoffs kick off

Results from Monday's Bi-District round as well as match-ups to watch out for Tuesday.

CLASS 5A Region III

Bryan Rudder 76, Whitehouse 42

Waco University 89, Jacksonville 39

Nacogdoches 47, College Station 41

CLASS 4A Region III

Silsbee 105, Huntington 55

CLASS 3A Region II

Daingerfield 56, Paris Chisum 42

CLASS A Region III

Miller Grove 51, Union Hill 48





