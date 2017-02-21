Sports WebXtra: Girl's basketball update, teams headed to Regional tournament

Results from Monday night's Regional Quarterfinals, as well as games you can catch Tuesday night on KLTV.

CLASS 4A Region II

Bullard 54, Chapel Hill 36

CLASS 3A Region II

Mount Vernon 70, West Rusk 31

CLASS 2A Region II

Union Grove 52, McLeod 44

CLASS A Region III

Slocum 46, Apple Springs 24

