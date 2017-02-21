Sports WebXtra: Girl's basketball update, teams headed to Region - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Girl's basketball update, teams headed to Regional tournament

Results from Monday night's Regional Quarterfinals, as well as games you can catch Tuesday night on KLTV.  

CLASS 4A Region II

  • Bullard 54, Chapel Hill 36

CLASS 3A Region II

  • Mount Vernon 70, West Rusk 31

CLASS 2A Region II

  • Union Grove 52, McLeod 44

CLASS A Region III

  • Slocum 46, Apple Springs 24

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly