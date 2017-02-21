Gift of Love: Alex

It was an exciting afternoon for Alex as he enjoyed playing outside at Brookshire's Park. You can see his eyes light up as he explores new things. Alex is always eager to go on recreational and community outings with his family or others. He loves to feel the sun and wind on his face and can become quite playful at times.

"He is extremely active. He loves to constantly be moving. He love to play. He likes to play with other kids," Adoption Case Worker Vee Haney said.

Alex enjoys attending school with his peers and is making good developmental progress. He learns at a slower rate than other children his age. Alex also has a number of medical diagnoses.

"He is developmentally delayed. He has some pretty severe medical needs. He is mostly feed through a G tube for his nutrition. And he does need assistance with all of his daily living," Haney said.



Alex will do well in a two parent home where hearts are filled with compassion and can meet his needs for the rest of his life.

"He needs a family that is prepared to care for him long-term. Someone that is committed to his special needs and his level of care," Haney said.

A family that can show Alex the Gift of Love.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.