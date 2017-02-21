Tuesday's Weather: Morning fog, warm afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

This morning most of East Texas is under a Dense Fog Advisory. Some locations have less than a mile visibility. This advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Rain has now moved towards the east, into portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas, but a few eastern cities in our area have a small chance of seeing a spare shower or two.

This morning our temperatures will be in the 50s, but by the afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. The rest of the work week looks to be gorgeous! We will have a taste of spring with unseasonably warm temperatures, with lots of sunshine!

