Monday's Weather: Morning storms. Some showers lingering into the afternoon. Highs near 70

Shower and storms began early this morning, and there have been reports of fallen trees, lost electricity, hail in some locations. Most of the activity will be for the first part of the day. A few showers may linger, but the worst of the activity will be well to our east by this evening.

We begin our day with mild temperatures, and by this afternoon most will see temperatures reach near 70 degrees.

The rest of the week looks to be nice and warm. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a small chance that rain could stick around during the morning hours, and highs in the mid-70s. The sky returns to mostly sunny and temperatures remain warm for the rest of the week.

