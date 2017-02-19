FCA Heart of Champion All-Star athletes meet in Tyler

It's become one of the most anticipate all-star events in East Texas, and today the FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star rosters were released. Over 200 athletes were named as the best of the best in football, cheerleading, softball, and baseball.

The First Baptist Church of Tyler was filled with players and parents from all over the region. Checking in and receiving their official packets these all-stars took roster photos while figuring out who was on their team and who was the competition.

There is still quite some time before the Heart of a Champion All-Star weekend gets under way in June, but with this event comprised of all senior athletes, there was no shortage of appreciation for one last game before heading off to college.

