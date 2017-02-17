Sports WebXtra: Kansas at Baylor huge BIG 12 matchup - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Kansas at Baylor huge BIG 12 matchup

The long awaited rematch of the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears is here.  On Saturday, the two will meet in Waco and No. 3 (Kansas) and No. 4 (Baylor) in the country. 

The Jayhawks are a clear cut favorite, but the Bears are in desperate need of the upset in order to not drastically drop in the AP Rankings, after a loss to Texas Tech earlier in the week. 

