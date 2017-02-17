Authorities identify shooting victim, search for suspect continues

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the man who was shot in the leg on Wednesday night.

Willie Bennett, 61, is still in hospital. Bennett's condition is stable according, Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are still looking for suspect, they have his identity but haven't released it.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Smith County deputies are looking for a suspect that shot a man multiple times Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Indian Creek Road in Smith County, west of Tyler. Sgt. Darrell Coslin says they have identified the shooter but his name is not being released at this time.

Coslin says the victim was shot in the leg, groin and hip. Coslin says the victim is still in the hospital and is in fair condition.

