Friday Weather: Warm and Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 70.

Happy Friday East Texas! Clouds have moved in overnight and today will feature mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures this morning are cool and in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will be warm to around 70 degrees this afternoon.



Rain chances will be small, at about a 20% chance, and rain chances will remain small this weekend with warmer temperatures.

Monday brings with it widespread rain for the beginning of the next work week. From there, rain chances will decrease. By the middle of next week highs will be back in the 70s.



