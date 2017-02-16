Thursday's Weather: Sunny and mild. High temps in the mid 60s.

Clear skies are overhead to jump start the day. Temperatures for this morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. Take advantage of this beautiful weather and enjoy the sunny skies today. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s. Winds will be light and out of the southeast.



Our area will continue to warm as we draw near to the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s tomorrow, and in the 70s this weekend.



Rain will be back in the forecast next week, and the best chance for wet weather will be next Monday. Warm weather will stick around for a good part of next week.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.