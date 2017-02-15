Sports WebXtra: No bracket for President Trump - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: No bracket for President Trump

It's being reported that President Donald Trump will not be filling out a NCAA National Tournament bracket his first year in office. 

It's become some what of a tradition for check out the presidential picks, thanks to former President Barrack Obama. Obama started to fill out both men's and women's brackets during his presidency and two brackets are actually in the Smithsonian National Museum of History. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly